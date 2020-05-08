Nurses have always deserved our love and respect. The lengths nurses have gone to support patients and their families during the global coronavirus pandemic only highlight that. Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley is honoring a different Hudson Valley nursing professional each day during Nurses Week. For Friday, we're pleased to recognize Holly Swart, who was nominated by her sons.

Holly Swart works nights in the intensive care unit at Northern Dutchess Hospital; she's done so since her sons Jason and Nick Swart were young boys.

"She chose to work night shifts when we were young so that even when our dad is working full-time days, my brother and I wouldn't have to go to a daycare," Nick Swart wrote in a letter to Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley on behalf of him and his brother nominating their mother to be recognized during Nurses Week. "My brother and I are older now but my mom continues to work night shifts so that she can spend more time with our family."

Holly is a compassionate nurse whose loving and caring nature surrounds the family and friends in her orbit, Nick and Jason told us. She's been working overtime hours during the coronavirus pandemic, but still manages to assist her father with his medication and bills and look after a close family friend recovering from emergency knee surgery.

Holly is very cautious to protect her immediate family from any contamination when she returns home from work, even changing out of her scrubs in the cold garage.

"She does so much and somehow manages to stay just as positive, loving, and caring towards everyone around her. To our family, friends, and the community, she is truly a hero."

