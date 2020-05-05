Nurses Week: Tara-Ann Keaveny-Hunt Is a Visiting Nurse for Vets

Nurses have always deserved our love and respect. The lengths nurses have gone to support patients and their families during the global coronavirus pandemic only highlight that. Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley is honoring a different Hudson Valley nursing professional each day during Nurses Week. For Tuesday, we're pleased to recognize Tara-Ann Keaveny-Hunt, who was nominated by her mother.

Tara-Ann Keaveny-Hunt's love of the nursing profession began in high school, according to her mother Margaret Farrell-Keaveny. The Arlington High School alumnus attended Dutchess Board of Cooperative Educational Services' nursing program while working part-time in Dr. Rabi Sinha's Hopewell Junction office.

Tara-Ann later graduated with honors from Mount St. Mary's nursing program before working at Kingston Hospital, before joining the staff at the Castle Point VA Hospital in Wappingers Falls. She has worked as a critical care nurse and currently works in the visiting nurses department.

"Since the COVID-19 Worldwide Pandemic hit our Nation, she has been going above & beyond her usual duties and has been doing extra hours to help with patients stricken with the COVID-19 Virus," Margaret wrote in a letter nominating Tara-Ann to be recognized by Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations during Nurses Week.

Margaret told us that the single mother of two has recently worked 21 straight days helping the veterans in her care.

"Her children & family members are extremely proud of our hero," Margaret wrote.

The Hudson Valley is proud of you too, Tara. Thank you for your selflessness and dedication.

