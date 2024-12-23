The next meteor shower to arrive is one of the best annual meteor showers, according to NASA. Scientists say that this upcoming event is known for producing "bright fireball meteors", which are "larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak."

This comes on the heels of 2024's best meteor shower, the Gemini's. Space.com had reported that the Geminid meteor shower peaked on the nights of December 13 and 14. The meteor shower gets its name because it can be seen as white or yellowish streaks in the night sky, coming from the direction of the constellation Gemini.

However, the peak of 2025's first big celestial event only lasts for a few hours rather than consecutive nights, like most other meteor showers, says NASA.

Meteor Shower Known For Producing Bright Fireballs Arrives Above New York State

Sea Sky reports that the Quadrantids meteor shower will arrive above New York and everywhere January 1 to January 5, with with up to 40 meteors per hour at its peak. NASA says that under the perfect conditions the Quadrantids can produce anywhere from 60 to as many as 200 meteors per hour.

The peak arrives on the night of January 3, and runs into the morning of January 4.

The Quadrantids are thought to be produced by dust grains left behind by an extinct comet known as 2003 EH1, reports Seas Sky. Astronomers say that the crescent moon will set early in the evening during peak, "leaving dark skies for what should be an excellent show."