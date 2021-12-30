Northeast Wrestling will be making a return to Poughkeepsie in January.

Northeast Wrestling based out of Newburgh is owned and operated by promoter Michael Lombardi who has been putting on shows for 25 years, and it's one of the top independent wrestling promotions out there. NEW events are always stacked cards featuring some of the best wrestlers out there. This upcoming event is no exception.

Wrestlefest 26 on January 22 at MJN Convention Center (also known as Mid Hudson Civic Center) will feature Adam Scherr (formerly known as Braun Strowman), The Lucha Bros, Eddie Kingston, Malakai Black, Thunder Rosa, NZO, Erick Redbeard, along with WWE legends Sgt. Slaughter and The Godfather. It is sure to be a great night of wrestling action in Poughkeepsie!

The Mid Hudson Civic Center has a storied history with wrestling (check out the Top 5 Most Memorable Wrestling Matched in Poughkeepsie.) Steve Credo of Steve Credo Media and the Marks4Life Wrestling Facebook Group said this about the return of NEW to the area:

"Every time Northeast Wrestling comes to town the show is bigger than the last one they did. No other company around can sell out the civic center like NEW! It doesn’t matter if you're 5 or 95, the show delivers for everyone, every time they are here. When WWE comes to town you don’t get to meet anyone. It’s not like the full experience you get with NEW with their pre-show meet and greets. I’m happy that NEW brings us the talent and atmosphere all wrestling fans deserve! If you have never been to a NEW show before then don’t miss this one! What a way to kick off 2022."

For more info and tickets for NEW Wrestlefest 26, check out the official Northeast Wrestling website here.

