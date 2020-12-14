Nor’Easter Could Bring 18 Inches of Snow to Hudson Valley

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued as a foot to a foot and half of snow is projected for the Hudson Valley.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of the Hudson Valley.

The Winter Storm Watch starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday and lasts until 1 p.m. Thursday for Orange and Putnam Counties. 12 to 17 inches of snow is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather currently forecasts 10 to 16 inches in Orange County and 11 to 17 inches in Putnam County.

In Ulster and Dutchess counties the Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday afternoon. Over 7 inches of snow is projected.

"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes," National Weather Service wrote.

The National Weather Service is also projecting over 7 inches of snow for Sullivan County. The Winter Storm Watch in Sullivan County is in effect from 3 p.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel conditions may deteriorate quickly after the snow begins with temperatures below freezing throughout the event. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes," the National Weather Service wrote.

NBC believes the Hudson Valley will see a foot to a foot and a half of snow.

The Weather Channel says there is a 70 percent chance of 8 to 12 inches of snow for Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam and Sullivan counties. The upper parts of Dutchess County could see less snow.

Hudson Valley Weather has yet to release a snow prediction for Wednesday but says it's monitoring a potential Nor'easter for the region.

"Potential Nor'easter (for the Hudson Valley), must be monitored closely," Hudson Valley Weather wrote about Wednesday in its detailed five-day forecast. "Turning cloudy with snow likely. Snow possibly heavy at times in the afternoon. Very cold. High in the mid to upper 20s. Snow... possibly heavy (Wednesday evening)... tapering off after midnight.

We will be monitoring this storm so make sure to check and follow Hudson Valley Post for more updates.