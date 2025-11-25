Disclaimer: The content discussed in this article may be uncomfortable for some readers. Discretion is advised.

A Hudson Valley nonprofit is bringing comfort, connection, and hope to grieving families, all inspired by the life and spirit of one very special boy. Love From Heaven, founded by Cornwall resident Cara Martinisi, honors the memory of her son, Christian, by supporting parents across the country who have experienced the unimaginable loss of a child. It's something that no parent should ever have to go through, but Cara and the entire Love From Heaven team are there to make sure you feel supported.

No one is alone

Christian was Cara’s firstborn, a bright, loving boy who immediately showed the world his giant heart. After his sudden passing in 2014, Cara searched for ways to navigate her grief while helping others do the same. That mission grew into the non-profit Love From Heaven, an organization built on empathy, healing, and the belief that no parent should walk through loss alone.

Nationwide

Love From Heaven now serves families around the country with free care packages filled with comfort items like journals, candles, aromatherapy hearts, and small daily reminders of peace and affirmations. The group also hosts monthly support meetings both online and in person along with healing workshops that focus on mindfulness, journaling, and emotional expression; methods that can really help in an emotional time.

Holiday Help Program

With the holidays approaching, its important to note that Love From Heaven even offers a Holiday Help Program, easing the extra challenges the season can bring by sending gifts to grieving siblings and families. And beginning in 2026, the organization will award a scholarship in Christian’s honor, timed with the year he would have graduated high school.



Cara says the mission is simple: to keep Christian’s light shining by helping others find theirs again.

"At first, you feel like you don't know how to make it through. Then after a while you find that you are not alone, and connecting to others is so important. We have some pretty amazing sponsors who continually support us. They are A&R Construction, Callahan & Nannini, Global Security and Investigative Services and Brothers BBQ. These businesses repeatedly support us allowing us to fund the programs we offer."

Through every package sent and every parent supported, Love From Heaven continues to prove one thing: even in the darkest moments, love has a way of finding its way back to people who need it most.

To support their mission, or to find out more information, visit them online at lovefromheaven.org