Light the Village Pink is back for its 5th year, illuminating Rhinebeck, Red Hook, and neighboring communities in pink throughout October to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month! This year’s campaign kicks off with PinkFest ’25, a local celebration of community, compassion, and hope. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, October 8, from 5–8 p.m. at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, where families, friends, and neighbors will gather for an evening filled with live music from The Tom Prettys, family fun activities, breast health education, tasty treats and plenty of pink spirit! The event is free and open to all.

More than just a splash of color, the campaign shines a light on the importance of early detection and raises vital funds for the Breast Health Program at Northern Dutchess Hospital.

“This event continues to grow year after year thanks to the support of our community partners and the generosity of our donors, said Dr. Andy Wilson, president of Northern Dutchess Hospital. We are grateful for our nurses, doctors and healthcare teams whose dedication makes it possible to provide cancer care close to home. Together, we shine a light of hope, unity and support that grows ever brighter in the fight against breast cancer.”

Since its inception, “Light the Village Pink” has helped people in the community affected by breast cancer by funding essential services, including risk reduction, screenings, diagnostics, treatments and the Kayla Wilson Breast Cancer Survivorship Program.

“Our breast health program provides holistic support for patients, not just during their treatment but long after,” said Dr. Lisa D. Curcio, board-certified, fellowship-trained breast surgeon and director of the breast health program at Northern Dutchess Hospital. “We want to ensure our patients receive personalized care plans that address their emotional, physical and psychological needs.”

A breast cancer survivor herself, Dr. Curcio brings a deeply personal perspective to her work, combining clinical excellence with empathy. Her practice emphasizes individualized care, risk reduction, lifestyle guidance, access to genetic evaluation, and ongoing support for patients before, during, and after diagnosis. Dr. Curcio serves as a leader in breast health in the region, offering essential services and patient navigation under the Northern Dutchess Breast Health Program.

Pink lights and decorations will symbolize hope throughout our communities, reminding everyone of the importance of breast health and local medical resources.

Local organizations and residents can pick up free pink light bulbs at these local businesses during their hours of operation:

Rhinebeck:

The Bottle Shop

The Breast Health Offices of Dr. Curcio

John G. Ullman & Associates

Rhinebeck Mercantile

Rhinebeck Savings Bank

Rhinebeck Chamber of Commerce

Town of Rhinebeck

Town of Clinton

Village of Rhinebeck

Red Hook:

Ulster Savings Bank

Rhinebeck Savings Bank

Town of Red Hook

Village of Red Hook

Red Hook Library

Community support fuels this mission. To participate in "Light the Village Pink," visit nuvancehealth.org/lightthevillagepink to make a donation, create a team or become a sponsor. Gifts are tax deductible. Whether you light your home pink, sponsor an activity, or simply attend PinkFest '25, every effort makes a difference!

Northern Dutchess Hospital wants to sparkle with you! Please tag @NorthernDutchessHospital and @NuvanceHealth on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn showing your support. Together, we can turn awareness into action, and ensure that everyone in the Hudson Valley has access to the breast health care they deserve.

