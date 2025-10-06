Author's Note / Content Disclaimer:

The following article discusses topics related to domestic violence and abuse, which may be sensitive or distressing for some readers. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. You can contact Family of Woodstock’s 24-hour hotline at (845) 679-2485 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for free and confidential support.

For more than 50 years, Family of Woodstock, Inc. has been there for people across Ulster County and the greater Hudson Valley region offering help, hope, and a listening ear to anyone in need. What started back in 1970 as a small volunteer-run hotline, has grown into a lifeline for thousands of individuals and families every year. Their mission is simple but powerful. To help anyone with any problem, without judgment and without barriers.

Judgement Free Zone

Family of Woodstock is a non-profit that helps people with a number of social issues including homelessness, domestic violence, food insecurity, restorative justice, childcare, public assistance and document translations. The agency was founded on two main principles that guide the care they provide their clients:

They will not judge you for what you’ve done.

They will not tell you what to do.

This week on In Touch with the Hudson Valley, we spoke with Paul Rakov - Deputy Director at Family of Woodstock Inc. and Karen Storch - Team Leader of Domestic Violence Programs. We discussed the history of the organization, the mission and goals, as well as the importance of the Harvest Dinner and Art Auction coming to Diamond Mills Hotel in Saugerties on October 16th. You can listen to the full conversation here.

Community First

Family of Woodstock Inc. operates with a community first approach. They run 24-hour hotlines and walk-in centers located in Woodstock, Kingston, New Paltz, and Ellenville. These centers are available for anyone who needs help, no matter the situation or the time of day. Maybe someone’s facing homelessness, struggling with mental health, dealing with a family crisis, or just needs someone to lean on. The staff and volunteers are available around the clock to connect people to the right resources and support.

Family Support

The organization also provides essential housing and shelter programs. These include safe spaces for runaway and homeless youth, transitional housing for families, and emergency shelters for adults. One of their most vital programs is the Washbourne House, a confidential shelter and support center for survivors of domestic violence and their children. Survivors can find safety, counseling, legal advocacy, and guidance as they begin rebuilding their lives.

Looking Long Term

Beyond crisis support, Family of Woodstock Inc. works to strengthen stability and independence for the long term. They operate local food pantries, coordinate child care services, and offer case management for those coping with substance use or mental health challenges. The organization also helps individuals re-enter the workforce and connect with employment, housing, and educational opportunities. To keep these life-changing services running, Family of Woodstock Inc. hosts its annual Fall Harvest Dinner and Art Auction, happening this year on Thursday, October 16th at Diamond Mills in Saugerties. The evening features live music, dinner, and an art auction all to benefit the organization’s domestic violence programs.

For over five decades, Family of Woodstock has shown what the community looks like in action. Neighbors helping neighbors, compassion without conditions, and the belief that no one should face life’s challenges alone. If you’d like to learn more or get involved, you can find Family of Woodstock online at familyofwoodstockinc.org

And if you are in need of help now, contact their hotline before it becomes a crisis.

Call any day, any time:

(845) 679-2485

Para Español:

(845) 679-5460