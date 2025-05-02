Belief is Alive in the Hudson Valley Thanks to Earth Angels Believe Foundation

In the heart of New York’s Hudson Valley, a beacon of hope shines for families facing the devastating impact of cancer. The Earth Angels Believe Foundation, founded in 2019, has become a lifeline for countless individuals by providing crucial financial assistance and emotional support during one of life’s most challenging journeys. Rooted in compassion and inspired by personal loss, this all-volunteer nonprofit is transforming lives with its unwavering mission: to ease the burden of cancer so patients can focus on healing, not hardship.

The Earth Angels Believe Foundation, based in Poughkeepsie, New York, is a dedicated nonprofit organization committed to supporting individuals and families affected by cancer throughout the Hudson Valley. Established in 2019 by President Gina Sevigny in memory of her mother, Rose Marie Emerson, the foundation's mission is to alleviate the financial burdens faced by cancer patients, allowing them to focus on healing and recovery. This week on In Touch we spoke with Earth Angels Believe President Gina Sevigny, as well as treasurer Cheryl Rider, about their personal experiences with the organization, and how they work to help families battling cancer in the Hudson Valley.

Credit: Earth Angels Believe Foundation Facebook

Mission and Goals

The foundation's primary goal is to provide financial assistance to cancer patients and their families by covering expenses not fully addressed by insurance. This includes medical bills, co-pays, physical therapy, travel costs, food, and clothing. By addressing these needs, Earth Angels Believe Foundation aims to reduce the stress associated with cancer treatment and improve the quality of life for patients and their loved ones.

Community Impact

Since its inception, Earth Angels Believe Foundation has raised significant funds to support local cancer patients. Notable contributions include over $250,000 raised for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life, and more than $50,000 raised from 2019 to the present through various fundraising events. These funds have directly assisted individuals across the Hudson Valley, providing essential support during challenging times.

Fundraising Initiatives

The foundation organizes numerous fundraising events throughout the year, partnering with local businesses and community members. Events such as benefit concerts, raffles, and collaborations with local restaurants have been instrumental in raising funds. For instance, a fundraiser at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie provided critical support to local cancer patients.

In addition to traditional fundraising, Earth Angels Believe Foundation participates in regional initiatives like Hudson Valley Gives, a 24-hour online giving event that supports local nonprofits. Through this platform, the foundation engages with a broader audience to garner support for its mission.

Volunteer Opportunities

As an all-volunteer organization, Earth Angels Believe Foundation relies on the dedication and support of community members. Volunteers can contribute in various ways, including event coordination, social media outreach, fundraising, and administrative tasks. The foundation welcomes individuals with diverse skills and backgrounds to join their efforts in making a positive impact on the lives of cancer patients.

Looking Ahead

In 2025, Earth Angels Believe Foundation has been selected as one of the nonprofit partners for The Lifted Project, an initiative aimed at raising awareness and support for local causes. This partnership will further enhance the foundation's ability to assist cancer patients and their families in the Hudson Valley.

For more information about Earth Angels Believe Foundation, upcoming events, or to learn how you can contribute, visit their official website: earthangelsbelieve.com.