Customers Mourn Loss of Beloved Hudson Valley Bar Owner

Customers of a popular Hudson Valley watering hole are sharing their condolences.

This weekend word spread that the Mike Reed, owner of Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie had passed away. While there is no official statement or obituary, family members have been posting online about Reed's untimely death.

Noah's Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie is the quintessential neighborhood bar. For decades under the leadership of Mike Reed, Noah's Ark has been a place where "everybody knows your name." The no-nonsense bar has always been a popular gathering spot for college kids, locals and older patrons alike.

Reed's Facebook page has been filled with messages from family members and Noah's Ark employees saddened by their loss. A photo shows a collection of flowers and plants left at the door of Noah's Ark by customers who heard the sad news.

Mike Reed was more than just a local business owner. The warm-hearted bar owner was dedicated to making the River District of Poughkeepsie a great place to live and work. He was instrumental in the planning and execution of the annual Celebration of Lights, which drew people from all over the area to Dongan Square Park across from Noah's Ark for an annual Christmas Tree lighting and fireworks display.

The cause of Reed's death appears to be sudden, but no official statement has been released by Noah's Ark or Mike Reed's family.