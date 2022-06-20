New York Music Festival Tells Guests ‘NO PHONES ALLOWED’, Would You Go?

Is your phone something you would be willing to keep tucked away while you're at a music festival?

Organizers of an upcoming music festival in Greene County are hoping that it's something you'll be OK doing because they're telling anyone planning on attending the "Over Yondr" music and camping festival that phone use won't be allowed.

Canva Canva loading...

No Phones Allowed

Festival organizers announced online that anyone coming to the festival from June 24th through June 26th in Greenville will be required to put all phones and smartwatches in bags before entering according to News 10.

The festival will provide all attendees with their own "Yondr pouch" that attendees will then be required to put their phones inside. Attendees can carry the pouches with them throughout the festival, but the phones must stay inside. Organizers didn't say what would happen if a guest is caught using their phone but one would think they would be asked to leave the festival.

Organizers did say that guests will be allowed to use and access their phones in designated phone-use areas that will be scattered throughout the grounds of the music and camping festival, although cell phone reception in the area might not be that great.

Over Yondr Festival

The festival this year will include live music performances, games, food trucks, local beer, and much more. One thing I know lots of festival-goers worry about is access to showers and fresh water. This year, organizers say there will be hot showers, permanent toilets, and port-o-johns, as well as a portable filtered water station for guests to use.

Music Lineup

The 3-day festival will kick off on Friday, June 24th with:

Topaz Jones

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

Black Mountain Symphony

Anna Fox Rochinski

Nas Leber

SVB

Saturday, June 25th

Sheer Mag

The Bones of J.R. Jones

Kississippi

Jadeisdxpe

Artz

Sunday, June 26th

Hanzolo

Jak Lizard

Rhys Tivey

Andrew Richards

The festival starts on Friday at 2 p.m. with gates opening at 9 a.m. each morning and closing each night at 10 p.m. If you are planning on camping, the festival will be TENT CAMPING ONLY, no RVs or campers are allowed. The festival will be held at 5143 Route 81. Need tickets? They are still available online here.

5 Places to See Free Concerts in the Hudson Valley Free Hudson Valley Summer Concerts