NJ Businesses Set to Open Early July Could Devastate Hudson Valley

With no date in sight for amusement parks, gyms, movie theaters or malls to reopen in New York will Hudson Valley residents visit New Jersey or Connecticut this summer instead?

The Mid-Hudson region is almost a week away from phase 4 but it's hard to believe there are still several businesses that will not open up after all this time. So far, movie theaters, gyms, malls and amusement parks have no opening date as of yet. With there only being 4 phases in the reopening plan where does that leave local places like the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Gold's Gym and SplashDown Beach?

According to the New York Post, SplashDown Beach Waterpark is just one of many businesses that are publicly venting their frustration with the government's decision to keep these places closed for an undetermined amount of time while hoping to be open by July 4.

Will Hudson Valley residents flock to gyms, malls and amusement parks in other states who have opened earlier like New Jersey and Connecticut? Is it fair? The shut down seemed to be a team effort among east coast states. Should the reopening be as well?

