Gardnertown Polo Club in Newburgh celebrated their interscholastic teams' success this week on Facebook which includes the teams being feature up in lights on Broadway in New York City. The Gardnertown Polo Team are the 2021 National Champions and got to relive their winning moment by seeing themselves and their trophy up in Times Square.

Gardnertown Polo via Facebook 7-25-2021 team

The Teams are pictured above with their Coaches Bill Dencker and Danny Scott

In a Facebook post from earlier this week, Gardnertown Polo shared that their interscholastic teams had been not only the focus of the electronic posting in Time Square but that they were also honored by The Greenwich Polo Club and by the Regional United States Polo Association (USPA) Governor Leighton Jordan.

If you are not familiar with Arena Polo and you didn't know that the Hudson Valley had both a men's and women's Interscholastic team I encourage you to learn more by reading the AP news story about the teams and their success this year after being able to return to the ring post-COVID 19. "Hoofbeats and Heartbeats: High School Players Dig in Deep to Win 2021 National Championship".

Gardnertown Polo is very proud of both its interscholastic teams and they continue to build a strong club. One of their 2020 alumni, Matteo Chaux was honored along with the 2021 teams. Chaux won the 2020 Male Interscholastic Player of the Year Award he is pictured below with USPA Governor Jordan.

Gardnertown Polo via Facebook 7-25-2021 VP

Gardnertown Polo Club was established in 1990. It is proud to be one of the oldest running arena polo clubs in the Northeast. Arena Polo differs from outdoor polo in one main way, it is played indoors as opposed to on a large outside field. It is action-packed excitement when you are ringside. You feel like you are in the game with the horses and the players.

Gardnertown also encourages outdoor riders to play the indoor season at Gardnertown as a way to keep riders and horses in shape. They do hold tournaments throughout the year if you want to catch the excitement in person.

The Gardnertown Polo Interscholastic Girls Team

Gardnertown Polo via Facebook 7-25-2021 girls team

The Gardnertown Polo Interscholastic Boys Team with their Championship Banner

Gardnertown Polo via Facebook 7-25-2021 boys team

