Newburgh Student Named One of 161 Presidential Scholars in USA

A Hudson Valley student has a lot to be proud of.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced a list of 161 high school seniors that have been named Presidental Scholars. The award is given for students' accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

Of the 3.6 million students graduating high school this year, 5,300 candidates qualified for the award through the results of their College Board SAT or ACT exams. Only 161 were named Presidential Scholars, and just six of them are from New York State.

Newburgh student George John Eliadis is part of this elite group of scholars who received the honor yesterday. The senior at Newburgh Free Academy was chosen not only for his academics but for his all-around success and leadership. Winners are selected by a rigorous process that includes essays, school evaluations, transcripts, community service and "a demonstrated commitment to high ideals"

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Eliadis will, unfortunately, have to wait a little longer to receive his honor from the president. A ceremony is tentatively scheduled for later this summer, contingent on public health circumstances.

