Newburgh Concert Series Features the Area’s Best Rock Bands

It seems like every week I’m reading about yet another one of the Hudson Valley’s many parks announcing a concert series. Just today I found out that Chadwick Lake Park on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh has announced the lineup for their 2022 summer concerts, and there are some great bands playing this year.

I’ve actually been checking the Town of Newburgh Recreation Department’s Facebook page periodically because I remember that they featured concerts last summer, and all the bands were really popular Hudson Valley rock bands. So, I was really looking forward to seeing this year’s lineup, and sharing it with you, of course. Well, they’ve announced the 2022 concert schedule and it does not disappoint.

All of the concerts will be held on Thursday evenings from 6PM - 8PM under the large pavilion at Chadwick Lake Park. Tonight, the band is The Vibe. On Thursday, July 14, The Saints will take the stage, Rock Slyde will be playing on Thursday, July 28, catch the All Too Real Band on Thursday, Aug. 4, and the Hurley Mountain Highway Band will play on Thursday, Aug. 18.

If you’re headed to the Town of Newburgh to check out one or more of the Thursday night concerts at Chadwick Lake Park, don’t forget to bring lawn chairs or blankets. You’ll be glad to have a place to sit while you enjoy the music. But you might just want to dance, and that’s a welcome sight to any band. To find out more about the Summer Concert Series and other things going on at Chadwick Lake Park, visit their website.

