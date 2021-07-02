New York’s ‘Castle of Park Hill’ Offers Amazing Views From All Six Floors

There is an amazing castle house that is on the market in Yonkers for the first time since 1984. This impressive castle is known as "Overcliff" was built in 1892 by E. K. Martin, President of the American Real Estate company who developed Park Hill.

The "Castle of Park Hill" is massive at 6,000 square feet with 31 rooms and over 100 windows with amazing views of the Hudson River and Manhatten.

It's currently on the market for $1.4 million. I know that seems like a lot, but I think it's actually a bargain for this impressive New York home.

Be The King Of Your Own New York Castle

