New York Woman Sues Pop-Tarts For $5 Million Over Strawberries

If you say your product has strawberries, then it better damn sure it has enough strawberries. This pretty much sums up one New York woman's sentiment, who is accusing one the country's favorite snack giants of misleading their customers. She's claiming her strawberry flavored Pop-Tarts don't have enough strawberries in them. And what do you do in America when you don't get your way? You sue, of course.

Syracuse.com is reporting that a woman is suing Kellogg's because their Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries don't contain any strawberries, and instead other fruits. The suit claims that the snacks actually contain more pears and apples, which doesn't provide a strawberry’s nutritional benefit. TMZ says that the ingredients on the back of the box says the Pop-Tarts is made with “2% or less” of pears, apples, and strawberries.

TMZ says the class-action suit is claiming the damages exceed $5 million dollars. Why the woman hasn't actually gone out to her nearest produce stand and actually bought some real strawberries for consumption remains a total mystery. People take their food very seriously. In December 2020, a Yonkers man lead a class action lawsuit that claims the famous King's Hawaiian Rolls were not actually made in Hawaii. TopClassActions.com says he went to get a pack of the Hawaiian rolls at a Stop and Shop, and realized that the rolls were actually made in Torrance, California, according to the fine print on the label.

There are other wacky stories kind of like this when it comes to people and what they're eating. Earlier in December 2020, a woman from New York filed suit against TGI Fridays when she found out that the mozzarella stick appetizers didn't really contain real mozzarella cheese. And then was this from 2016, when a Hudson Valley woman sued KFC because her meal didn't have enough chicken. Then, there's the story of another New York resident who sued Junior Mints cause there wasn't enough candy inside the boxes. We think you get the picture.

