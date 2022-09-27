New York Woman Fatally Hit By Car Walking in Hudson Valley
Police are trying to figure out why a Hudson Valley woman was walking in the Hudson Valley in the middle of the night.
On Monday, New York State Police from Troop K in Lagrange, New York reported on a fatal pedestrian crash in Dutchess County
Fatal Crash With a Pedestrian in Lagrange, New York
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Freedom Plains Road/State Route 55 in the town of Lagrange.
At approximately 10:00 p.m., 61-year-old Carol A. Murray from Lagrange began walking on Freedom Plains Road east of Commerce Street and was hit by a 2018 Nissan Sentra. It remains unclear why the 61-year-old Dutchess County, New York woman was walking on the Lagrange road in the middle of the night.
A good Samaritan stopped and administered life-saving techniques until Troopers and Lagrange Fire Department arrived and took over.
Dutchess County, New York Woman Pronounced Dead
Murray was transported by the Lagrange Fire Department to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
New York State Police have yet to announce any details about the Nissan driver. No charges have been filed, as of this writing.
"This investigation remains ongoing," New York State Police said in a press release.