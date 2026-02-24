New York Named One of the Most Pokémon Card-Obsessed U.S. States

Ahead of Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, a new study has reveals the most Pokémon card-obsessed states in America.

Ahead of Pokémon’s 30th anniversary on February 27th, a new study has revealed the most Pokémon card-obsessed states in America, with the Big Apple named in the top five.

According to a February 2026 Circana report, Pokémon became the top U.S. toy property in 2025, generating $2.5 billion in annual sales, including cards. Meanwhile, YouTube star and wrestler Logan Paul recently sold a rare Pikachu Illustrator card for a record $16.5m.

The research from DuelBits analyzed each state’s monthly Google search volume for the top 11 most popular Pokémon cards, to give each state a total score out of 10.

Methodology: The study analyzed each US state’s average monthly Google search volume for 11 Pokémon card search terms to calculate a total score out of 10. Factors and sources include: Google search volume - sourced from Google Ads Keyword Planner.

Average monthly search data was collected from January 2025 to December 2025.

Search terms include the top 11 most popular Pokémon cards: Umbreon card, Gengar card, Charizard card, Rayquaza card, Mew card, Mewtwo card, Pikachu card, Gyarados card, Lugia card, Gardevoir card, Espeon card.

Pokémon annual sales statistic - sourced from U.S. Toy Industry Returns to Growth in 2025, Circana Report

The results revealed that New York is the fourth most Pokémon card-obsessed state in the country, achieving an overall index score of 5.8 out of 10.

New York generated a whopping 652,920 Pokémon card-related searches last year, which equates to 54,410 searches each month, only behind California (1,792,800), Texas (1,198,320) and Florida (654,840).

When adjusted for population size, New York ranks 13th, as the state records 27.4 Pokémon card searches per 10,000 people each month.

Breaking it down further, New Yorkers search for ‘Pokémon cards’ 49,500 times per month on average, which is the third highest figure in the country.

New York’s most sought after Pokémon cards were found to be Charizard, with 15,600 searches made on average last year. Followed by Pikachu (10,560) in second and Mewtwo (5,760) in third.