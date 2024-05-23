Powerful storms moved through the Hudson Valley and Tri-State Thursday morning, leading to numerous reports of damage from downed trees and power lines, according to NBC NY. While areas north may have seen just heavy rain, other parts of the lower Hudson Valley were hit really hard.

Summer-like heat had gripped New York state Tuesday and Wednesday, giving the approaching front ample energy to produce high winds and torrential rain across a wide area. ABC reports that this was the same storm system that brought devastating tornadoes to states in the Midwest Tuesday afternoon, that have resulted in at least four deaths

The National Weather Service was sent to survey an area in Orange County over possible reports of a tornado in Greenwood Lake. The last tornado to hit New York state was February 28, when a brief twister touched down in an area of Chenango in Broome County.

Strong Winds Cause Heavy Damage in Orange County

The National Weather Service in New York City says the damage from Thursday's storms were caused by straight-line winds, and not a tornado. The NWS said in a statement:

Doppler Radar and observational analysis support the damage being consistentwith straight-line winds and microbursts. There was no evidence of rotation...

Forecasters say that skies should remain partly cloudy as we enter Memorial Day weekend, though the threat for storms could return by Monday.

