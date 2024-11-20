A New York man has pled guilty to retaliating against a State Trooper by setting his parent's home on fire with people inside.

It's understandable to be angry and upset after being given a speeding ticket. However, most people understand that breaking the law is ultimately their fault. But even if they thought the ticket was given unfairly, the thought of seeking revenge against the police officer wouldn't even cross a rational person's mind.

Investigation Reveals Revenge Against New York State Trooper

The Orange County District Attorney's office announced that a 26-year-old Middletown man has admitted to the unthinkable; retaliating against an officer's family after he was given traffic tickets. Last year, Tyler Williams was pulled over by a New York State Trooper on the evening of December 20. Early the next morning, there was a fire set at the trooper's father's home in Warwick.

An investigation that lasted almost half of the year led police to uncover clues that indicated Williams had set the fire as revenge for being pulled over. Over 20 search warrants were issued that revealed electronic and forensic evidence pointing to Williams.

Investigators say Williams conducted online searches of the State Trooper's name after receiving traffic tickets, revealing the address of the officer's father.

Middletown, New York Man Pleads Guilty to Retaliation Against State Trooper

After his arrest, Williams pled guilty to intentionally starting the fire when he knew or should have known that people were inside. Under a plea agreement, the District Attorney's office will pursue a sentence of twenty years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. The sentencing is scheduled for January.

