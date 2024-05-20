A quaint building that was built in 1930 has been home to a popular shop for two generations. Now, it's on the market for a small fortune.

There are some local businesses that feel like they've been there forever. The store's smell and creaking floorboards will bring back memories every time you walk in. Having these living time capsules is so comforting, it's like going back home.

Sadly, many of these generational businesses have come and gone. One year ago, the legendary A.L. Stickle variety store announced that it was closing its doors for good after 76 years. The Rhinebeck five-and-dime was a staple of the community for generations, and its shuttering was a huge shock to many residents.

Orange County Business For Sale After Two Generations

According to a property listing with Re-Max a popular shop in Greenwood Lake is now on the market for $3 million. What makes this business so valuable isn't necessarily the shop itself, but rather its incredible location on Greenwood Lake.

Friendly Beer & Soda on Windermere Ave sits on a lakefront parcel of land that includes a multi-family home also built in 1930. The house is currently rented out as four apartments. Although the store has been operated as a beer store for two generations, the new owners will have the flexibility to do something different with the business. Prospective buyers are encouraged to "bring their imagination" when viewing the property situated in a high-traffic area of Greenwood Lake.

While this does sound like a great opportunity for a new business to flourish, it would also be a shame to see the iconic Friendly Beer & Soda disappear like so many other long-time local businesses.

