A resident living in New York's Hudson Valley recently filed a report, claiming they were awoken in the middle of the night by a bizarre object that was stationary in the sky.

What stands out about this alleged encounter is the person's account of the object that they described as resembling an orb.

It was also very bright. The report described the object in the night sky, stating that the "brightness was extraordinary", and that it was "similar in intensity to looking at the sun."

New York State Resident Reports Strange Bright Object "Similar in Intensity to Looking at the Sun"

The encounter occurred in the early morning hours of January 9, in the Ulster County town of Saugerties. A report filed to the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center described the unknown object as an orb that was orange in color.

The resident says that they were awoken by bright light, around 3 AM that morning.

The person says that when they looked out their bedroom window, they saw "what appeared to be an orange sphere in the sky". The report says that the object was stationary, not moving at all.

The brightness was extraordinary - similar in intensity to looking at the sun.

However, the resident says that due to the "darkness and lack of reference points", they were not able to determine the size of the object or its distance.

The resident says that the orb made no sound. There was no observed movement, flashing, or change in the object’s appearance during the eye witnesses' observation.