New York is one of the snowiest states in the nation, so it goes without saying that you'll probably encounter a number of snow plows in your neighborhood any given winter.

While this service is generally is a huge help for many residences and businesses, one person found themselves recently on the wrong end of a plow, according to a police report.

An altercation in upstate New York has lead to the arrest of a snow plow driver, who is now facing 2nd degree reckless endangerment charges.

New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Person With Snow Plow

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 12, troopers charged a 67-year-old man from, Ogdensburg, in St. Lawrence County, with reckless endangerment in the second degree.

Police say that the charge stems from an incident that occurred on January 7, at approximately 5:06 PM, when troopers responded to an area in the town of Oswegatchie for a report of a person possibly struck by a plow attached to a truck.

An investigation determined that the suspect was operating a 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck equipped with a plow and was snowplowing the roadway of the trailer park while the victim was shoveling snow.

Officials say that the suspect and the victim became involved in a verbal argument, which resulted in the suspect driving away and striking the victim with the plow. The victim did not sustain serious injuries.

During the investigation, the victim provided New York State Police with security camera footage of the incident, which led to the suspect's arrest. The suspect was released on.a ticket, and is due back in court at a later date.