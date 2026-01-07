A woman from New York state was arrested for alleged robbery, assault and other offenses after an incident the night of January 3. The victim suffered injuries according to police, though police say they arrested that person as well as the one who allegedly started the whole skirmish.

Why did law enforcement also arrest the person who was allegedly just robbed and assaulted? New York State Police say they have good reason.

New York State Woman Arrested For Alleged Robbery. Why Was the Victim Arrested Too?

New York State Police and in a press release that on January 3, troopers arrested a 33-year-old woman form Albany, and charged her with felony 2nd degree robbery, felony 3rd degree criminal mischief, and other offenses.

On the night of January 3, troopers say they responded to a hang-up 911 call originating from a residence in Northumberland. During the investigation, police say they located a victim who had suffered a facial injury. Further investigation discovered that the female suspect was reportedly involved in an altercation with the victim.

During the altercation, police say that the suspect allegedly forcibly took property from the victim, prevented them from calling 911, damaged property belonging to the victim, and injured the victim.

However, officials say they both the suspect and the 31-year-old victim, also from Albany, were arrested. New York State Police say that the make victim was present during the investigation, though he provided false identifying information, hindering it.

The reason? Police say he had an active warrant for his arrest.