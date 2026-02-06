New York State Police Charge Homeless Man After Traffic Stop

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 31, at approximately 1:14 AM, troopers arrested a 21-year-old homeless man, and charged him with felony 4th degree grand larceny, and multiple misdemeanors.

Upon further investigation, troopers report they learned that the same man was a suspect in a larceny from Home Depot in the same area from back in December.

New York State Police Charge Man After Traffic Stop

That morning, troopers say that they observed a vehicle traveling in an area in the city of Oneonta committing multiple traffic infractions.

A traffic stop was initiated, and while interviewing the suspect, troopers say they observed the man displaying characteristics associated with impairment. The suspect was asked to perform field sobriety tests, which confirmed impairment.

The suspect was arrested, and police say he was found to be in possession of suspected illegal drugs. He was transported for processing.

Upon further investigation, troopers report they learned that the homeless man was a suspect in a larceny from Home Depot in the town of Oneonta, where on December 16, 2025, the suspect was observed leaving the store with a cart full power tools valued at over $1,700.

When he was approached by employees, police say he fled on foot leaving the items behind. The suspect was issued appearance, and is due back in court at a later date.

