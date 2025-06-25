Anyone see anything they can't explain? A resident living in New York's upper Hudson Valley reported a strange site flying in the sky late Saturday night. The person who filed the report even says the object was traveling through the clouds at a hypersonic rate of speed.

The sighting once again raises the question if the source is some sort of unidentified flying object, or simply something like miliary aircraft, or naturally occurring phenomena?

New York has a long history with unidentified flying objects, as the state ranks 5th overall for sightings across the United States. It's no secret New York, particularly the state's Hudson Valley area, has a long history with unexplained flying phenomena and other strange sightings.

As stated many times, these observations of so-called UFOs can easily be explained as drones, military planes, communication satellites, or even a meteor burning up in the upper atmosphere, though.

New York State Resident Reports "Hypersonic" Orbs That Traveled Through the Clouds

A resident living in Climax, New York reported to the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting center that they witnessed an object traveling at a hypersonic rate of speed the night of June 21. The report describes what they allegedly saw as "orbs seen through cloud cover at incredible speeds."

The witness say that for about an hour they saw two white orbs "through thick cloud cover", flying across the sky at an extremely fast rate of speed. The person say that this would continue every 5 to 10 minutes for roughly around an hour that night.

The report says that the person witnessed "the orb start as one", and then "split off and make a U-turn" through the sky.

