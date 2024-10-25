Last Hudson Valley TGI Fridays, Other NY Locations Abruptly Close

In a surprise turnabout, the Hudson Valley's last remaining TGI Fridays has suddenly shut its doors alongside several other New York locations.

Last month, customers were shocked to discover that the TGI Fridays restaurants in Poughkeepsie and Middletown, New York were abruptly shuttered. Without warning, the restaurants fired their staff and locked the door.

Calls to TGI Fridays were met with confusion from staff who insisted that the restaurants were still open. However, notes on the doors of both restaurants announced that they were, indeed, closed for good.

At the time, both the Poughkeepsie and Middletown locations directed customers to visit the Newburgh location, which would remain open. This week, however, the Newburgh TGI Fridays was also permanently shuttered.

Newburgh and Other New York TGI Fridays Close With No Warning

This week, the Newburgh TGI Fridays abruptly closed down. Attempts to reach the restaurant have gone unanswered and its page on the corporate website has been deleted. The restaurant's Google listing also indicates that the location is permanently closed.

It appears that Newburgh isn't the only New York location to suddenly shut down this week. Comments on the restaurant's Facebook page from angry former employees at several New York restaurants claim that they didn't find out about this week's closures until they showed up to work and found the doors locked.

In addition to the Newburgh Location, TGI Fridays has also shut down several other New York State restaurants. Franchises in Vestal, Amherst, Wilton and the Destiny Mall in Syracuse have all been shuttered.

