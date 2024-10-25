Last Hudson Valley TGI Fridays, Other NY Locations Abruptly Close

Last Hudson Valley TGI Fridays, Other NY Locations Abruptly Close

Google Maps/Canva

In a surprise turnabout, the Hudson Valley's last remaining TGI Fridays has suddenly shut its doors alongside several other New York locations.

Last month, customers were shocked to discover that the TGI Fridays restaurants in Poughkeepsie and Middletown, New York were abruptly shuttered. Without warning, the restaurants fired their staff and locked the door.

Calls to TGI Fridays were met with confusion from staff who insisted that the restaurants were still open. However, notes on the doors of both restaurants announced that they were, indeed, closed for good.

Google Maps
loading...

At the time, both the Poughkeepsie and Middletown locations directed customers to visit the Newburgh location, which would remain open. This week, however, the Newburgh TGI Fridays was also permanently shuttered.

Newburgh and Other New York TGI Fridays Close With No Warning

This week, the Newburgh TGI Fridays abruptly closed down. Attempts to reach the restaurant have gone unanswered and its page on the corporate website has been deleted. The restaurant's Google listing also indicates that the location is permanently closed.

It appears that Newburgh isn't the only New York location to suddenly shut down this week. Comments on the restaurant's Facebook page from angry former employees at several New York restaurants claim that they didn't find out about this week's closures until they showed up to work and found the doors locked.

A. Boris
loading...

In addition to the Newburgh Location, TGI Fridays has also shut down several other New York State restaurants. Franchises in Vestal, Amherst, Wilton and the Destiny Mall in Syracuse have all been shuttered.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

Hudson Valley Restaurants Where You'll Want to Eat at the Bar

Chances are your favorite Hudson Valley Restaurant in Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and beyond has an awesome bar. Next time you are at your favorite lunch or dinner spot consider a seat at the bar for your meal. I tried it once because the dining room was booked and now the restaurant bar for food and drinks is sometimes my preferred choice. Here a some of the ones I have discovered that you can enjoy.

Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

Filed Under: New York News, Newburgh
Categories: The Boris and Robyn Show

More From WPDH-WPDA