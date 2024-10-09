TGI Fridays Suddenly Closes Hudson Valley Locations

New York TGI Fridays customers were shocked to learn that the restaurant has permanently closed two of its Hudson Valley locations.

In January, TGI Fridays announced that it would be shutting down 35 locations in an effort to streamline operations. At the time, five New York restaurants were put on the chopping block, including the Central Valley/Woodbury TGI Fridays. Since then, the restaurant chain's White Plains location has also been shuttered. Now, two Mid-Hudson TGI Fridays restaurants have been added to the list of closures.

TGI Fridays Closes Two More Hudson Valley Locations

This week, Hudson Valley TGI Fridays customers were met with a locked door and a sign that bluntly announced that their neighborhood restaurant had been closed forever. The signs are similar to ones that were also posted on locations nearby in Pennsylvania and throughout the United Kingdom this week.

The announcement says that the chain has made "the difficult decision" to close the restaurant and expresses gratitude for both guests and team members.

The shuttered locations are on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and at Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown.

Middletown and Poughkeepsie TGI Fridays Locations Unexpectedly Close

This latest round of closings is a blow to the Hudson Valley which has already seen a number of chain restaurants shuttered over the past few years.

Customers of the Middletown and Poughkeepsie TGI Fridays are being redirected to the Newburgh location which, according to the company, will remain open.

While both the Middletown and Poughkeepsie restaurants officially closed on Sunday, the TGI Fridays website still lists them as open but unavailable for online ordering. The West Nyack restaurant is also listed as unavailable to take online orders but calls to the restaurant confirmed that it is still open, with employees claiming that they are unaware of any plans to shut down.

