Taco Bell Doubles Up On Special Item At New York State Locations

With the holidays upon us, many fast food establishments will once again be adding some old favorites to their menus. Taco Bell has announced the return of an iconic item to all New York state locations and beyond.

The move comes not too long after the appearance of Taco Bell's Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito, which The Street described as a "gut-busting monstrosity".

Taco Bell Locations in the Hudson Valley

Taco Bell has a number of Hudson Valley locations, including three in Poughkeepsie, plus locations in Kingston, Newburgh, Middletown, Fishkill, Chester, West Haverstraw, Monticello, West Nyack, New Windsor, Yorktown Heights and numerous spots in the lower Hudson Valley .

New York State Taco Bells Go Double Decker

USA Today says that Taco Bell has brought back the popular Double Decker Taco to new York state restaurants, and nationwide for a limited time. The menu item is basically a "bean-filled tortilla around a hard taco shell", as described by USA Today.

See Also: Burger King Giving Away Free Burgers at New York State Locations

You can get the Double Decker Taco for $2.99, or switch up to the Double Decker Taco Supreme of just a little bit more.

10 Fast Food Restaurants We Want In New York State Fast food restaurants that we want in New York State.

Better, Tastier McDonald's Coming to the Hudson Valley and New York?

McDonald's announced that their hamburgers will soon have "softer buns", and "perfectly melted cheese," as well as onions being added to the grill as the burgers cook. One could say the added onions are a similar manner of preparation as White Castle.

They also promise even more Big Mac sauce for their burgers at all their locations in New York State and beyond.

McDonald's says the tweaks will bring out even more flavor to their burgers, as the chain has already rolled out the new recipe at locations in Canada, and Australia.

McDonald's says the upgrade will be at all locations by 2024.

The move also comes as the company tries to hold on to key markets as competitors like Shake Shack, Five Guys, and In-N-Out have certainly taken customers away through the years.