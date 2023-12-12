New York State Man Allegedly Stole Car, Drove It, And Allegedly Stole Another One

Police say a New York state man two cars in two separate counties in one day. The suspect is not being charged with was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree grand larceny, according to WROC.

If this scenario sounds a bit familiar, then you might be thinking of this story from October.

State Police said that an investigation determined that a man from Glens Falls had stolen a tow truck from a business, after driving to that location in another vehicle that he had stolen earlier that same day.

New York State Man Facing Felony Charges

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says a 32-year-old man was arrested, after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Monroe County, and then abandoned the vehicle in a driveway in the Town of Wayland. However, WROC reports that the same suspect then stole another vehicle in Wayland, and drove that vehicle into Livingston County.

The New York State Police said they arrested the suspect in Livingston County, where he was arraigned and released. Shortly after his release, WROC says the suspect was arrested again and transported to Steuben County, where he is being held without bail.

According to the Law Offices of Scott J. Limmer, grand larceny in the third degree is a class D felony in the state of New York. If convicted, a person can be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

New York State Man Running on Empty

New York State police said in a press release that a trooper was dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle facing the wrong direction on East Hubbell Hill Road in the town of Middletown in Delaware County (not to be confused with the City of Middletown in Orange County).

State police say the trooper found the pick-up truck unoccupied but discovered that the truck had been previously reported as stolen.

Authorities say that the 48-year-old suspect from Waddington returned to the scene and told the trooper on site he had run out of gas and was picked up by a passerby. Police say they arrested the suspect and found that he was also in possession of suspected drugs.

He was then transported, where he was processed, and arraigned before a judge.