Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State

An earthquake occured in parts of New York state this week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Does New York get earthquakes? A report posted in October at SI Live.com says that there have been quite a few more tremors in New York state in just the past two years alone.

The largest was in February 2023, when a 3,8 earthquake struck northeast of West Seneca. And while that may not sound like much, CBS News reported that quake was actually the strongest recorded in of all of New York state since 1999.

Minor Earthquake Hits Parts of New York State

NBC says that a that a 2.8 magnitude earthquake was registered in Canton, NY. The United States Geological Survey says that the minor tremor struck at a depth of around 5.7 miles just before midnight Tuesday.

NBC says that the epicenter was near areas including Ogdensburg and Potsdam, just south of the Canadian border. The shaking occured not too far from the Western Quebec Seismic Zone, which can produce larger earthquakes that can be felt up and down the eastern coast, especially here in New York.

The United States Geological Survey is an agency of the government, that "operates and organizes within a number of specific science programs, facilities, and other organizational units:"

One of their many purposes is to monitor earthquake activity across the country. But while their attention in such matters is often focused towards areas on the Pacific Coast, the USGS does get their share of tremor reports from New York state.