There's an obvious joke that this man felt stripped of his rights. One New York state gentleman's club owner is not happy with the business closures across the state, over the past two months. Now he's doing something about it.

The NY Post is reporting that Sean McCarthy, who’s run the Blush Gentleman’s Club in Commack has filed a federal lawsuit against the Governor over the closing of nonessential business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. McCarthy's attorney said:

He is infringing on people’s fundamental civil rights far beyond the least restrictive means allowable under the constitution. Someone should remind him he is the governor and not the king.

The suit says that Cuomo's orders “constituted a breach of constitutional duty”. Like many other business owners, McCarthy feels he should be allowed to make a living, and that the current "New York on Pause" is making it nearly impossible.

And while one has to wonder just how safe and germ free a strip club, all of places, would be, McCarthy claims his clubs business can run safely through social distancing and “strict hygiene” by staff. Thank god, especially for the later.

The Post says that McCarthy is requesting a jury trial and at least $150,000 in damages and attorneys costs and fees.

