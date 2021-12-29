The Force was apparently not with this one. With TSA agents always on the lookout for suspicious activity at our airports, one New York state woman allegedly devised a creative way to get two knives by security on a recent flight out of Philadelphia International Airport. WHAM says the knives were actually sewn into the back of a stuffed animal for children. The mother says the toy was meant to comfort her 9-year-old son, who was flying with her. So, why were there knives inside this toy?

WHAM says the Star Wars Darth Vader teddy bear triggered an alarm when it went through the security checkpoint X-ray machine. Officials had noticed that the toy had been manipulated somehow and re-stitched. That's when they went in further to investigate.

Someone intentionally attempted to conceal two knives inside this 9-year-old boy’s toy for whatever reason. It was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers.

The woman from Cortland is now likely facing fines and other potential civil penalties. It is not clear why she'd use her child's toy to try to smuggle knives onto a flight, though it's safe to say that many would find her lack of faith quite disturbing.

In other news, details have emerged about a scary Christmas Eve incident involving a stabbing suspect in upstate New York. LoHud says that New York State troopers confronted the 24-year-old suspect, who was said to be carrying both a knife and a sword at the time. Law enforcement repeatedly told the man to drop his weapons, according to LoHud. This did not work, as police say, the man did not listen to their demands. Officials say the suspect is dead, though, without the troopers' quick thinking, this could have turned into an even bigger tragedy.

Police were called for reports of a stabbing Friday in Dolgeville. Officials say the suspect left the scene, only to be found a short distance away from the victim's home. After refusing the troopers' demands to drop his weapons, the three responding officials tased the suspect. However, officials say the suspect continued towards them in a threatening manner. That's when Trooper Andrew Gorinshek shot the man. LoHud says the suspect died at the scene.

The stabbing victim has been identified as the suspect's mother. She is expected to survive.

