Officials say that a verbal altercation eventually lead to a suspect from New York state setting fire to an upstate building. Law enforcement reports that they have charged the 32-year-old suspect with 2nd and 3rd degree arson.

Arson is serious crime that can carry very heavy penalties, and can be sometimes difficult to solve because fires destroy evidence, according to interFire.org.

Fortunately, cases of arson in New York state are fairly low. Between 2017 and 2021, New York State reported 672 arson cases. That amounts to 3.3 arson cases per 100,000 residents, which is one of the lowest rates in the country, according to 24/7 Wall Street.

New York State Man Arrested For Alleged Arson

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 27, troopers with the assistance of fire officials arrested a 32-year-old suspect from of Cobleskill, for 2nd and 3rd degree arson.

On October 26, at about 10:14 PM, troopers say they responded to a home in Cobleskill for the reports of an unwanted individual. While en route, troopers say they were notified that the neighboring multi-residential building was on fire.

The fire was extinguished by local departments, and it was determined that no one was in the three-apartment residence. The New York State Office of Fire Investigators say they located evidence indicating the fire was intentionally started.

Officials report the suspect was reportedly present in an apartment within the building and allegedly intentionally set the fire before fleeing the home. The suspect had reportedly been involved in an earlier verbal altercation at the neighboring residence where he had threatened to physically harm the victim, according to police.

Police say the suspect had been told to leave after the altercation which he did for a short period of time but then returned, which is when law enforcement say they were contacted. The victim of that altercation was later determined to be the resident of the apartment where the fire had originated.

The suspect was arrested and transported for processing. He was arraigned, where he was remanded to the County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or a $150,000 partially secured bond.