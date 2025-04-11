New York State Police report that they received a call from an unnamed person who said they witnessed a random man acting suspicious. The call would lead to the eventual arrest of a 49-year-old man from New York State, who has now been charged with driving while intoxicated.

As it turns out, according to New York State Police, the very same suspect already had an warrant warrant out for his arrest. The alleged incident occurred early Sunday morning.

Police in New York State Arrest Man For Alleged DWI While Changing Tire

New York State Police said in a press release that on April 6, at about 5:25 a.m. troopers responded to the area of State Route 146 in Clifton Park, for the reports of a suspicious person.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Troopers said they located an individual matching the caller’s description nearby attempting to change a flat tire on a vehicle.

See Also: Alleged Drunk Driver in New York's Hudson Valley Crashes Through Home

Further investigation discovered a 49-year-old man from Albany, had allegedly driven to the location where he stopped to repair the flat tire, according to troopers. The suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other vehicle violations.

He was transported for processing, where he recorded a 0.21% BAC, which is over two and a half times over New York state's legal BAC limit.

The suspect was issued tickets returnable to the Clifton Park Town Court on May 7, and was then turned over to the Colonie Police Department for an unrelated active arrest warrant.