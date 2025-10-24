Troopers from New York State Police in Tarrytown said in a press release that they arrested a 40-year-old woman from the Bronx, for Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger Less than 16/DWI Leandra’s Law, as well as speeding.

The woman allegedly was clocked driving nearly 50 miles over the posted speed limit on one of the are's busiest interstates late Saturday night.

Driver Going 101 MPH On New York State Thruway Charged With DWI

Troopers said that they initiated a traffic stop on I-87 southbound in the town of Clarkstown October 18, at approximately 11:37 PM.

Officials say they observed a 2019 Honda SUV traveling 101 mph in a 55 mph zone and drifting into the right lane, nearly striking another vehicle that night.

Upon interview with the driver, identified as as the 40-year-old suspect, troopers say they detected signs of alcohol impairment. The suspect submitted to a field sobriety test and preliminary breath test, both of which returned positive results for alcohol impairment, says police.

Further investigation revealed that a child under the age of 16 was in the rear of the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested for DWI Leandra’s Law and transported to barracks in Tarrytown for processing, where she provided a breath sample that recorded a BAC of 0.13 percent.

In addition to the DWI Leandra’s Law, DeOliveira was charged with speeding and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

She was released to a sober third party and is due in Clarkstown Town Court in November.