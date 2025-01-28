New York State Police say that they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning. Upon investigation, and a reported brief foot pursuit, police say they have arrested a 34-year-old suspect. State Police say the suspect was also in of possession of narcotics at the time.

The man from New York state is being charged with 3rd degree criminal possession of stolen property, and 2nd degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to New York State Police. The suspect is also facing one misdemeanor, says officials.

New York State Man Charged With Stealing Vehicle And Possessing Methamphetamine

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 26, troopers arrested a 34-year-old man from Cuba, New York, and charged him with two felonies and one misdemeanor.

Troopers say that on January 25, at 5:26 AM, they responded to an area on State Route 417 in Little Genesee for a stolen vehicle report. Officials say that an investigation determined that a 2005 Ford Excursion with the keys in the vehicle was stolen from a residence and was taken north on State Route 417.

Troopers report that they investigated the incident utilizing numerous surveillance tactics and interviews and located the stolen vehicle on State Route 417 in the town of Allentown, behind an abandoned school.

See Also: New York State Police Arrest Greene County Man On Felony Drug Charges

The suspect was with the vehicle and allegedly ran when troopers identified themselves. The suspect was soon taken into custody and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, says State Police. The man was then transported for processing, and taken to county jail for centralized arraignment.