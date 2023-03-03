Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new task force to combat child labor violations after a significant increase in reports of violations. With summer a few months away, it's imperative to educate youth and parents about their labor rights in New York State. In NY,

If you are under 18 years old and want to work you will need working papers. There are three types of working papers, dependent on your age.

There are strict rules and hours that youth ages 14 to 17 must follow in order to legally work in New York State. You can find more info here.

In light of a significant 68 percent spike in reports of child labor violations in 2022 in New York State, Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Labor are strengthening their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of youth workers.

The New York State Department of Labor is developing a new Child Labor Task Force to help combat violations in the state. In addition, the state will create an employer pledge program and establish a Labor Trafficking Response Unit under the Division of Immigrant Policies and Affairs’.

Gov. Hochul said,

We all have a moral responsibility to protect our children and tackle exploitative labor practices. For decades, New York State has led the nation in establishing child labor protections like limiting working hours on school nights and establishing minimum wage standards for minors. With the recent uptick in reports of child labor violations, these new measures will educate youth workers on their rights in the workplace and hold employers accountable, creating safer workplaces for all New Yorkers.

The Child Labor Task Force will be a collaborative effort led by the New York State Department of Labor, along with the New York State Police, New York State Education Department (NYSED), New York Department of State’s Office for New Americans, New York State Division of Human Rights, New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, New York State Office of Children and Family Services, and the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Anyone in New York who believes that they or someone else might be a victim of labor trafficking should contact NYSDOL at 877-466-9757 or email trafficking@labor.ny.gov. NYSDOL will never ask about a worker’s immigration status.

