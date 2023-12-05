8 Cars Notorious For Bad Rust Problems In New York State Winters

Living in New York, you know that winters are brutal on vehicles, especially when it comes to rust. Oxidation is what causes some metals to rust, including our cars. According to Auto Trader, vehicles in New York are prone to rust due to climate and one winter essential in particular,

Rust problems are more common in humid climates and in areas where road crews use salt to keep ice off the streets during the winter. Areas such as the Upper Midwest and parts of the Northeast are especially known for rusting vehicles, largely because they suffer from both humidity and heavy road-salt use.

According to CarFax, structural rust on your vehicle can cause it to become vulnerable and/or destroy key components,

The most serious problems occur when rust gets beneath the car’s surface and within its underlying components – those parts doing the heavy lifting lie under the car’s skin. Unfortunately, this area is a prime location for rust. Rust only needs a tiny crack in a car’s frame to begin its work.

While it is virtually impossible to avoid humidity and road salt, there are some things you can do to minimize rust damage:

1. Wash your vehicle to help remove road salt in the winter

2. Keep your car in a garage when you're not driving it

3. Be mindful of where you park. Avoid parking on grass, dirt, or snow

4. Apply an anti-rust product to your vehicle, like a ceramic coating

5. Keep your car dry

Even if you apply the tips listed above, you may be driving a vehicle that is prone to rust, especially in New York.

8 Cars That Are Notorious Rust Buckets In New York:

(They are listed in no particular order)

1. Toyota Rav4

2. Jeep Wrangler

3. Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4. Ford Focus

5. Ford Fiesta

6. Saturn Relay

7. Mazda 3

8. Mini Cooper

List credit: Hot Cars, Valley Collision, and Grand Tour Nation.

