Some suspect just never learn. Offcials say a man from New York state was charged with multiple offenses, including 2nd degree reckless endangerment, after an incident where he allegedly fled police on a state route after a two-vehicle crash.

Authorities say the suspect was also charged with DWI, and already had a previous driving while intoxicated conviction within the past ten years on top of that.

The suspect's alleged getaway would not get him that far, as police say he went off the road and crashed, requiring medical attention. But authorities say this combative suspect wasn't done yet, even while receiving treatment from medical staff.

New York State Police said in a press release that on April 12, troopers arrested a 48-year-old man from Upper Jay, New York (in Essex County) on multiple charges.

Troopers report that they responded to a two-car injury accident at the intersection of State Route 86 and State Route 9N in the town of Jay. Troopers say before they arrived, they were informed that one of the vehicles, a black 2014 Volkswagen, had fled the scene.

An investigation revealed that the Volkswagen was traveling east on Route 86 and failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a white 2005 Ford pickup truck. After the collision, the suspect allegedly fled the scene but later crashed further down the road on Route 9N, veering off the roadway.

The driver of the pickup was medically evaluated on the scene, and did not requite further medical attention.

New York State Police say that while they were interviewing the suspect, he exhibited signs of impairment.

He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. However, while at the hospital, police say the suspect became combative with the hospital staff. After being medically evaluated by a doctor, he was released.

Following his release, the suspect was arrested and processed. He was held in county jail for a pre-arraignment hold.