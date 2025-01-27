An early Saturday morning pursuit on the New York State Thruway has lead to the arrest of a suspect, according to police. The man from New York state is facing a number of charges, including felony driving while intoxicated. The same suspect already has two prior DWI.

convictions within the last ten years, according to WNYT.

The police pursuit ended when officials say the suspect crashed their vehicle after trying to make an illegal U-turn.

According to the website of New York Traffic Firm, the New York Department of Motor Vehicles says a third DUI (or DWI) conviction within 10 years of the two prior convictions could be considered a Category D felony offense.

New York State Man Charged With Felony DWI After Thruway Chase

WNYT reports that 43-year-old Halfmoon man was arrested early Saturday after an alleged chase on the New York State Thruway. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says that they attempted to stop a vehicle they say was "following too closely" and driving on the shoulder. Officials say the suspect refused to stop and continued to drive away.

Deputies say the pursuit continued onto I-87, though ended when the man crashed his vehicle in the town of Malta after he had made an unlawful U-turn. The suspect allegedly continued to flee southbound, though officials say his vehicle left the highway at Exit 12 going west.

Police say the man was arrested and charged with numerous infractions, including DWI, 1st degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing an ignition interlock device, and 3rd degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.