New York State Police Determine What Killed Upstate New York Teen
Police investigated after an Upstate New York teen was involved in a fatal crash in the upper Hudson Valley.
New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Upstate New York teen was killed in a one-car crash.
State Police investigating a one-car fatal crash in Germantown
On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at around 10:17 p.m., New York State Police were called to State Route 9G in the town of Germantown for a report of a one-car fatal accident.
A preliminary investigation determined that the driver and sole occupant, 18-year-old Raphael B. McDonald of Athens, New York, was driving northbound on State Route 9G when he slid off the road and crashed into a utility pole, police say.
McDonald was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Likely Cause Of Crash In Death Of Athens, New York Teen
Police believe McDonald was speeding and couldn't navigate a turn.
"During the investigation, it was determined that McDonald was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the road," New York State Police stated in a press release.
The investigation is ongoing.