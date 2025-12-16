Two individuals are facing drug charges after a recent arrest. Troopers report that on December 12, at approximately 5:19 PM., they observed a 2010 Ford Taurus traveling south on Grove Street in the village of Massena commit a vehicle and traffic law violation.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop and interviewed the driver and the passenger, While speaking with the occupants, troopers say they observed signs of suspicious activity.

New York State Police Arrest And Charge Two With Drug Possession

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 12, 2025, troopers arrested a 32-year-old man from Canton, and charged him with 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Additionally, a 34-year-old woman from Canton, was arrested and charged with two counts of 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and other charges.

Troopers say that K9 Garrow was deployed and conducted a free-air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle, during which he alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Both occupants were asked to exit the vehicle and were searched; no narcotics were located at that time. However, troopers report a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and narcotics.

Further investigation indicated the woman may have been concealing evidence. A more extensive search was conducted, which determined she was hiding narcotics identified as fentanyl, along with smoking devices.

The man was released on an appearance ticket, and is due back in court on a later date in January. The woman was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.