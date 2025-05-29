New York State Police say that they arrested a 29-year-old man who attacked a nurse at a hospital. The man is facing a number of charges, including second-degree felony assault, says a recent police report.

Authorities say the suspect became combative with police after his arrest, and caused damage to New York State Police property. The suspect even spit on a New York State troopers, according to a report.

See Also: New York State Man Allegedly Bit Off Part of Person's Ear

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Nurse At Facility

New York State Police said in a press release that on May 23, troopers responded to a report of an assault at Ira Davenport Hospital, located in Steuben County. Officials say that an initial investigation revealed that a 29-year-old man from of Bath, New York, while undergoing evaluation at the facility, assaulted a nurse during an altercation.

Troopers say that they responded to the scene that morning, and interviewed the victim upon arrival. The victim told troopers that they were intentionally elbowed in the nose by the suspect while caring for him.

The impact caused physical injury, and the victim required medical attention, says state police.

The suspect was placed under arrest without further incident at the hospital and transported for processing. While in custody, troopers say that the suspect became combative, attempted to tamper with evidence, and assaulted law enforcement officers.

The suspect allegedly attempted to conceal a New York State Police body camera, stole state police property, and caused physical damage to property, including handcuffs, leg shackles, and a patrol room wall.

During the altercation, police say that the suspect attempted to strike and spit on troopers, successfully spitting on at least one. Further investigation revealed that the suspect had falsely identified himself upon admission to the hospital.

The suspect was processed and transported to the county jail for arraignment.