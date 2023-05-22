Does New York State Have an Official Candy? What Should it Be?

Does New York State have an official candy? Is it "York" Peppermint Patties? What could it be? Turns out, that as of the time of this writing, the no state in the United States has an official state candy. Florida tried to make it happen a few years ago, but apparently it did not pass the vote.

So, what should be the official State Candy of New York? When it comes to Halloween candy New York State is all about the Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, with the runners up being Skittles and Starburst.

What should the official State Candy be for New York?

Maybe the candy of New York State should be the one that is made here. Which one? Maple candy? Nope, how about Necco Wafers? They are and always have been made in New York State, the candy itself dates back to the Civil War. Ok, but who actually likes to eat Necco Wafers? Yuck, saw dusty tasting candy.

Should the Official New York State Candy be made with chocolate?

Ok, it is now time for you to vote. What do you think that the official candy of New York State should be? M&M's? Caramel's? Chocolates? Maybe gum drops? Share with us your thoughts. Let's reach out to the New York State officials and make this happen!

