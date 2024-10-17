Police say a New York state man, who had already had his license revoked, was driving while intoxicated when he crashed his vehicle early Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is now facing multiple charges, including 1st degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony.

State Police say the man also had a loaded handgun in the vehicle at the time of the crash. In New York state, some common reasons for license revocation include conviction of serious traffic offenses, driving without insurance, or you were a driver in a motor vehicle crash that involved a fatality.

According to the website of Duplee Law, 1st degree aggravated unlicensed operation is a felony. The law firm says that it is punishable of a fine of $500 to $5,000, and a significant probation or prison time.

New York State Man With Revoked License Charged With DWI After Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that a trooper was dispatched to Interstate 81 north in the town of Homer for a report of a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation revealed that the driver failed to navigate a curve on the roadway and struck a guiderail. Police say the driver was identified as a 44-year-old man from Tully, New York.

While interviewing the suspect, the trooper reports that they smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the man's breath and other characteristics associated with impairment. State Police said they also located a loaded handgun in the vehicle and that the suspect's driver’s license is revoked.

The suspect was arrested, processed, and then turned over to the county correctional facility for arraignment.

