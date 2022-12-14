New York State Man For Allegedly Pointing Crossbow at Person

Crossbows have long been used for such things as competitive shooting sports or hunting. But they're not meant to be used against another person.

Police say a dispute at a trailer park has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. Authorities have now charged the suspect with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

New York State Police said in a press release, that a 58-year-old Ithaca man was arrested December 9. From what officials have said, a dispute between the suspect and another person at a trailer park lead to the suspect pointing the crossbow at the victim. While we do not yet know what the fight was about, or how it escalated, police have said the Ithaca man is now facing multiple charges.

Police say they arrested the man and brought him in for processing.

Man Shoots Arrow Into Side of House

Back in October 2020, an upstate man who was practicing using a bow and arrow got more than he bargained for after his practice session went awry. Fortunately, no one was hurt, though some nearby neighbors are going to have to fix one of the walls in their house.

loading...

Seneca Falls Police say the man was practicing his shot at a target Thursday afternoon when "an equipment malfunction" caused the arrow to shoot. Instead of hitting the intended marked target, the arrow went sailing into a house wall. Police say once they arrived after a complaint, they found the arrow "embedded into the exterior wall of a house."

No, this guy isn't exactly a William Wallace or a Jon Snow here. There is no word if anyone was in the house when this happened. Though we can only imagine the shock if you were sitting in your living room, minding your business, and an arrow suddenly comes sailing out of no where and through one of your walls. That would probably not be very pleasant.

The Fayette NY man ended up being arrested, according to Syracuse.com. Police say there is an ordinance (146-4) in the Town of Seneca Falls that prohibits the use of any bow within the old village limits. The man was charged with discharge of firearms and weapons.

According to Step Outside, there are a number of archery ranges within the area, so it uncertain why the man choose to practice his skills so close to another home.