A New York resident claims they witnessed quite a bizarre, and "remarkable" encounter the evening of February 24. The person from Huntington said they were at their home that evening, eating dinner with their wife and kids, when they suddenly saw a Blackhawk helicopter pursuing what they described as a "brilliant white orb" in the sky.

The resident posted about their strange ordeal on Reddit, involving the helicopter, and says that another Reddit user was able to confirm the helicopter's flight data on a publicly accessible tracking website. What happened?

New York Resident Claims He Saw Helicopter Chase "Ball of Light" UFO

A resident from Huntington, NY filed a report with the National UFO Reporting Center claiming they saw a Blackhawk chasing an unidentified bright object near their home in late February. The report described the object as an orb, that was a "bright warm white" in color.

The report says the alleged incident began around 6:35 PM, when the resident said they "heard an unusually disruptive helicopter sound through closed windows". The person said they went outside and saw the helicopter, that had red blinking lights around it.

See Also: New York State Resident Reports Possible UFO Abduction

The resident said they had watched the helicopter for a few seconds move across the sky over their yard, when "an extremely bright, warm white ball of light" suddenly lit up a significant part of the night sky.

It was at this point when the resident said they realized that the helicopter was pursuing this separate object. The person said they alerted their family, and then ran through the house and out onto their driveway as they were "able to catch the last few seconds of the transit of these two objects before they were obstructed by the trees across the street."

The report says that the white ball of light was still illuminated, and was much brighter and larger than other lights they'd seen on planes. The person further described the object as a "ball of light and not like a spot light or directional light".