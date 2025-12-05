New York State Police said in a press release that on November 16, at about 9:15 PM, troopers responded to the report of an erratic vehicle southbound on I-87 in Wilton, for a traffic violation. Troopers said they located a vehicle matching the caller’s description stopped on the shoulder of I-87 southbound and identified driver as a 65-year-old woman from Ottawa, Ontario Canada.

Woman in New York State Busted Allegedly Driving Nearly 4X Over BAC Limit

Police say the suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other violations. She was transported for processing where she recorded a 0.30% BAC, which is almost four times over the state's legal BAC limit of 0.08%. The suspect town court in late December, and was released to a sober third party.

Would a Lower BAC Limit in New York State Reduce Fatalities?

Back in October 2023, a Wynantskill, NY man blew a a 0.38% BAC, which is 4.7 times over the state's legal limit, according to New York State Police. Some, such as Scott Wexler, of the Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association say the fatal drunk driving crashes are caused by those with much higher BACs, such as this one.

Wexler told WNYT he doesn't feel like a drop to 0.05% would make much of a difference in reducing fatalities.

Others, like Thomas Louizou, a former federal traffic safety official and founder of the .05 Saves Lives Coalition, disagree. Louizou stated that 114 other countries had lower legal limits than the United States. WNYT says that other organizations like the National Transportation Safety Board and Mothers Against Drunk Driving have backed previous attempts to lower the limit.

Numbers from the NTSB posted at Stateline say that in the first year, Utah lowered the drunk driving limit, and traffic deaths were cut by 20%.